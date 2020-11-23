 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican leaders' neo-fascism
View Comments

Letter: Republican leaders' neo-fascism

The two letters printed Wednesday, November 18th, "Trump didn't deserve all the hate" and "Actually, the Dems who are sore losers" need a response.

The writers seemed to have forgotten Mitch McConnell swearing that Barak Obama would be a one-term president. Or the obviously racist birther movement against Obama by the candidate Donald Trump and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Or the multiple racist remarks about the skin color of the Obama family.

The NRA's American Rifleman magazine put a picture of Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton on its cover for November 2016. Republican North Carolina US Senator Richard Burr said, "I was a little bit shocked at that--it didn't have a bullseye on it" (he later apologized, but is still in the Senate). Trump said "Second Amendment people..." Could do something about Clinton if she is elected president (Trump never apologized).

And let's not forget Trump running rampant over the law.

This cynical neo-fascism is what the Democrats are fighting against. Please join us

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News