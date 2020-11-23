Letter: Republican leaders' neo-fascism

The two letters printed Wednesday, November 18th, "Trump didn't deserve all the hate" and "Actually, the Dems who are sore losers" need a response.
The writers seemed to have forgotten Mitch McConnell swearing that Barak Obama would be a one-term president. Or the obviously racist birther movement against Obama by the candidate Donald Trump and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Or the multiple racist remarks about the skin color of the Obama family.
The NRA's American Rifleman magazine put a picture of Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton on its cover for November 2016. Republican North Carolina US Senator Richard Burr said, "I was a little bit shocked at that--it didn't have a bullseye on it" (he later apologized, but is still in the Senate). Trump said "Second Amendment people..." Could do something about Clinton if she is elected president (Trump never apologized).
And let's not forget Trump running rampant over the law.
This cynical neo-fascism is what the Democrats are fighting against. Please join us
Matt Somers
Midtown
