In the name of “freedom”, the Republican leaders want the US to be a one party dictatorship, never mind the Constitution. An example is Ron deSantis, the wannabe dictator of Florida. They are using tactics used by such tyrants as Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, etc. These include: restricting the right to vote, banning books, TV shows, movies, etc. so that people would only be allowed access to “approved” items allowing only one religion controlling education so that students only learn “approved” items demonizing marginal groups, minorities, and opponents an “us versus them” siege mentality controlling every aspect of our lives dissent not allowed, those who dissent would suffer penalties.