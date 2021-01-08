Letter: Republican leadership

Growing up Republican I valued the leadership of Sen. Dirksen and Percy (IL), Javits and Rockefeller (NY) and Bellmon (OK). Issues and policies needed were paramount, and both parties worked together.
That changed for the worse with Bush and Cheney's lies about Iraq and the needless war.
But the past four years have seen a nadir of leadership, as constant lying by the president has resulted in the "Big Lie"-election fraud. Now, regrettably, Republican leaders in both Houses are challenging the electoral college vote. Either the leaders believe there was fraud (no evidence ever supported in court), or they
are behaving as demagogues, stirring the mass hysteria of too many Republicans. George Orwell's novel, "1984", warned us of the power of the "Big Lie".
I did not expect to see it coming from our Republican leadership.
Jack Mattox
Green Valley
