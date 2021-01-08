 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican leadership
View Comments

Letter: Republican leadership

Growing up Republican I valued the leadership of Sen. Dirksen and Percy (IL), Javits and Rockefeller (NY) and Bellmon (OK). Issues and policies needed were paramount, and both parties worked together.

That changed for the worse with Bush and Cheney's lies about Iraq and the needless war.

But the past four years have seen a nadir of leadership, as constant lying by the president has resulted in the "Big Lie"-election fraud. Now, regrettably, Republican leaders in both Houses are challenging the electoral college vote. Either the leaders believe there was fraud (no evidence ever supported in court), or they

are behaving as demagogues, stirring the mass hysteria of too many Republicans. George Orwell's novel, "1984", warned us of the power of the "Big Lie".

I did not expect to see it coming from our Republican leadership.

Jack Mattox

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News