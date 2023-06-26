Republicans can't stand to be losers. They tried to get the Clintons when Bill was President, but all they could find was a spot on a dress. They harped about Hillary standing by her husband and tried to embarrass her to no avail. She stood tall.

They tried to find something bad about Obama but all they could muster was the color of his skin, so they tried to make Hillary again the scapegoat, a Sec. of state doing her job, but using a personal email some of the time. Oh horror of horrors, she did her job.

Now it is time to crucify Biden because his son did a job in Ukraine. Oh no, he made money.

Comparing all this 'crimes' with the way trump and McCarthy and Jordan are working against America is unbelievable. Stealing classified documents probably which he couldn't stand to be briefed while in office and hiding them.Sorry Republicans, you are total losers. Grow up!!

Carl Olson

West side