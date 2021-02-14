Letter: Republican Moral Decay

Recovering from COVID infection, I regained my sense of smell just in time to detect the stench of moral decay emanating from the Arizona Republican party and the 44 senators in D.C. who refused to acknowledge these clear, Constitutional words of Article One, Section Three, Clause 7: “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States; but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”
The hypocrisy of this group of Trump cultists makes me feel sicker than the corona virus ever did.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
