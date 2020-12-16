Letter: Republican Party Demigogues

I am a life long conservative Republican who is filled with disgust at the ethical and moral collapse of the Republican Party. Since Kelly Ward became chair of the party in Arizona the party has become a cult, championing her dear leader Trump, denying democracy and now implying violence against non-believers. Ignoring the fact that 7 million more Americans voted for Biden, she finds/invents conspiracies around every corner. If these times were the 1930's She would be donning her brown shirt and hunting for people who are not like her, blacks, latinos, democrats etc. The Republican officials are cowardly co-conspirators who live win fear of their dear leader. At the rate they are going the party will become ineffectual and not relevant to many people like me. I voted Democratic this year for the first time.
Howard Richmond
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
