 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican Party on trial
View Comments

Letter: Republican Party on trial

  • Comments

An impeachment trial is under way for the most recent president. No small matter. More important is that the Republican Party is on trial. For four years it enabled and encouraged malfeasance and high crimes by the recent president. For decades it has shown a disinterest and incompetence in governance. It is now showing a disinterest in integrity, service, and respect for the Constitution, the country, democracy, and the people. There will be no legal consequences following their conviction. There should be political consequences, however. If there are not, we as a citizenry are similarly disinterested in integrity, service, and respect for the Constitution, the country, democracy, and each other.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News