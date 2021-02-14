Letter: Republican Party on trial

An impeachment trial is under way for the most recent president. No small matter. More important is that the Republican Party is on trial. For four years it enabled and encouraged malfeasance and high crimes by the recent president. For decades it has shown a disinterest and incompetence in governance. It is now showing a disinterest in integrity, service, and respect for the Constitution, the country, democracy, and the people. There will be no legal consequences following their conviction. There should be political consequences, however. If there are not, we as a citizenry are similarly disinterested in integrity, service, and respect for the Constitution, the country, democracy, and each other.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.