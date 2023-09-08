A recent writer asked Where did the Republican Party go? I think I know; they went to Fox News, where an otherwise intelligent, thoughtful and sensitive people have gone to learn to hate: the dems, people of color, gays, science, public education, political opponents, people smarter than them, even social programs that benefit us all.

Not long ago an otherwise intelligent, thoughtful and sensitive people also learned to hate by being bewitched by Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels. They learned to hate Jews, Gypsies, the disabled, and their political opponents. Their deluded zealotry resulted in the deaths of millions.

Goebbels has met his match in Fox's Rupert Murdoch, chief propagandist for the right wing, He has so spellbound and titillated his followers that they follow him anywhere even continuing to support a person despite their being charged with espionage, racketeering, lying, theft and paying hush money to a hooker. What a guy!

The German people still suffer the stigmata of their grotesque errors in judgement. Fox devotees should take a lesson.

william muto

SaddleBrooke