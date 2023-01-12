Letter: Republican Party

The Grand Ol Party - once the moniker of the Republican Party almost became the TOP - Trump's Own Party. Now, with the number of "election deniers" from past elections, aka Poor Losers, the Party should be known as the POPL - Party of Poor Losers. Loser Kari Lake finds it impossible that "some" (thousands, actually) people didn't like her. After all she wanted to pipe water to dry Arizona from the drying up Mississippi. Wasn't that a great idea? Loser Leech, whose supervisors where he was in law enforcement, didn't recommend him for rehire, is surprised thousands of Arizonans don't like him either. Why not? Didn't he say he wouldn't certify an election? With ideas like that, how could they have possibly lost? They should be required to pay all of the legal fees that were spent on their spurious claims.