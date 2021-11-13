 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican Party
Letter: Republican Party

The Republican party has become the party of No. No to any laws or policies that address climate change. No to rebuilding infrastructure including the bipartisan bill. No to immigration reform or immigration period. No to funding public education. No to common sense gun control laws that might save lives. They all voted no to the pandemic relief bill which included the $300 per month child tax credit. No to giving people affordable health care and lowering perscription drug costs. No to fighting the pandemic with vaccines and masks.

The only yes was cutting taxes on rich people and corporations in 2017 which increased the national debt over three trillion dollars and didn't create jobs like they said it would. Oh and did I mention Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The Democratic Party is very far from perfect but at least they are trying to help ordinary working Americans.

Therese Flores

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

