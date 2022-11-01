Letter: Republican Party

It's sad to see what has become of the once great Republican Party, a party that used to care about our country. It's become filled with ignorant people who allowed themselves to be manipulated by Trump's barrage of lies, people who denigrate the memories of those who gave all for our country by trying to destroy our democracy. Trump always puts himself above all else, and so do his self-centered followers. There are many issues this election, but none as important as saving our democracy. If we allow the likes of Lake, Masters, Finchem, and the others who want to take away our rights, including the right to vote, we will never be allowed any say in the other issues. They will dictate what we can do and say. We cannot allow this to happen.