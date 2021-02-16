 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican party
Letter: Republican party

I am a lifelong centrist Democrat. In the 50 years I have been voting in Arizona I have always voted for the candidate I thought would be best for me, my family, and my country, regardless of party affiliation. The last four years has seen the Republican party change from the party of fiscal conservatives to the party of white supremist, conspiracy theory whackos, and pathetic liars. Never again will I consider a Republican candidate for any office, knowing that their platform is likely built on lies.

Jeff Jones

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

