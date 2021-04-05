Letter: Republican Party's stray from principle

About those blatantly oppressive strict voter suppression laws being passed by Republican controlled state governments throughout the United States: It seems we are witnessing a last desperate gasping grab for power by a seriously compromised political party, bound for oblivion, as it follows Trump down a rathole of dishonesty, deceit and blatant hypocrisy! What ever happened to the principled GOP of Barry Goldwater and John McCain?
Clifford Schneider
East side
