Letter: Republican platform
Re: columnist Michael Gerson's Oct. 23 column about the non-existent Republican platform. Like so much that has been unprecedented in Donald Trump's administration, this is the first time since 1856 that the Republicans have not produced a platform. That they have not is testimony to the power that this president holds over the party. I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that the 2016 election of DJT (along with his grifter family and coterie of lapdogs) will probably put the Republicans out of commission for a decade --- unless someone in that party can take the reins and remove the stench of the past four years.

Denice Blake

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

