Letter: Republican Response to COVID-19
Letter: Republican Response to COVID-19

For the political party that claims to be pro-life, they certainly are cavalier about 210,000 US citizens that have succumbed to the virus. Trump says that the virus "affects virtually nobody", and his sycophantic minions fall right in line. Friends and family members of those who are no longer with us no doubt feel that somebody important to them has been affected in the most poignant way by the virus.

With that kind of attitude, I do not think the Republican party has any right to call itself the pro-life party.

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

