None of Mr. Davis’ accusations against Democrats result in death. His party, however, can justly be accused of policies that do. Americans died because of Republican opposition to masking and vaccinating during Covid. 40,000 Americans die a year from Republican fealty to the NRA. American deaths can be attributed to Republican billionaire's demand for unregulated capitalism: asthma deaths due to polluted air; poisoned water as in Flint; deaths of despair due to wages insufficient to support life (with guns and Big Pharma drugs easily available for suicide). Americans die because of Republican opposition to universal health care and reducing drug prices. Americans die from weather related fires and floods due to Republican climate change denial preventing mitigations. Americans die from at-risk pregnancies due to the Republican stand on abortion. Republican leaders’ hate filled vitriol results in the deaths of Americans who are not white, male, “Christian” or heterosexual. And then there’s January 6th…