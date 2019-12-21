Letter: Republican's defense of Trump

In defending Trump, the Republicans are consistent. His abhorrent behavior is excusable, say his defenders, because the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. Twenty-five Ukrainians died on the front lines as a result of Trump’s withholding Congressionally approved military aid, but it was okay: the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. When Turkey slaughtered the Kurds because of Trump’s ill-advised decision to pull troops out of Syria, it was excusable: the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. When children died due to Trump’s immigration policies, it was acceptable: the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. Native Alaskans are being forced to leave their homes due to sea level rise from climate change, but it’s okay: the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. Republicans care only about money, the Constitution be damned.
Sharon Olbert
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.