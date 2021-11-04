Letter: Republican senators are blocking popular measures

I strongly support a free press, and believe that America’s journalists have been doing an excellent job in these challenging times. But I believe a current story is being unfairly misreported.
Strong majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans support: a) reducing the cost of prescription drugs; b) making junior college and college more affordable; and c) closing the loopholes that allow America’s wealthiest individuals and corporations to avoid paying anywhere near their fair share of the taxes needed to support education, infrastructure, the military, etc.
Democrats are being blamed for failing to deliver on these issues, in spite of the fact that the proposed measures are supported by the Democratic controlled House of Representatives and are supported by 96 percent (48 of 50) of Democratic senators. These measures are failing because zero percent (0 of 50) of Republican senators support them. So why are Democrats being blamed?
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
