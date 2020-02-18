Letter: Republican senators created a dictatorial monster
Letter: Republican senators created a dictatorial monster

The Senate “trial” and vote to acquit Donald Trump of all impeachment charges essentially encouraged his quest for absolute power. Consequently, Republican Senators have blindly emboldened him to retaliate, threaten and heap obscenities on all who oppose him. Trump’s acquittal and enabling support have unleashed a frighteningly vicious, vengeful, power hungry monster who demands absolute loyalty and manipulates his supporters with inciteful, dictatorial rhetoric. This madman, rising unchecked to destroy our democracy, must be defeated in November.

Robert Swaim

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

