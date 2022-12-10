 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republican silence is deafening

  • Comments

I find it interesting that Kevin McCarthy, who desperately wants to be the next Speaker of a Republican controlled House, announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that Republicans would begin the session by reading every word of the Constitution on the House floor. So one would think he would have something to say about Trump’s recent demand that the laws of this country, including the Constitution, be ignored so that Trump can be installed as President. As I write this letter on Dec. 4 neither McCarthy or Mitch McConnell or outgoing Gov Ducey or a single member of Arizona’s Republican congressional delegation has released a statement condemning Trump’s plans to shred the foundational documents of our Republic. It is already past time for them to have done so. Clearly there is no Republican party left—just the Party of Trump—a party that does not respect the law or the people’s right to select their leaders.

Eileen Hollowell

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News