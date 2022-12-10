Letter: Republican silence is deafening

I find it interesting that Kevin McCarthy, who desperately wants to be the next Speaker of a Republican controlled House, announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that Republicans would begin the session by reading every word of the Constitution on the House floor. So one would think he would have something to say about Trump’s recent demand that the laws of this country, including the Constitution, be ignored so that Trump can be installed as President. As I write this letter on Dec. 4 neither McCarthy or Mitch McConnell or outgoing Gov Ducey or a single member of Arizona’s Republican congressional delegation has released a statement condemning Trump’s plans to shred the foundational documents of our Republic. It is already past time for them to have done so. Clearly there is no Republican party left—just the Party of Trump—a party that does not respect the law or the people’s right to select their leaders.