Letter: Republican voters and Trump
It is simply mind boggling how any person can vote Republican. (Unless you’re filthy rich, of course.) Republicans do not care about anyone except satisfying their wealthy corrupt elite friends and businesses with tax cuts and dirty money. They have repeatedly shown this. Now they want control over the voting system to make sure they never lose again. If given enough time and ability, Republicans would eliminate the two party system and eliminate Medicare and Social Security entirely, since “the rich” of course have no need for stuff like that.

Trump is a fraud, a con man, a coward, and a liar. It is amazing how many people bought into him and fell for it.

DJ Trgovich

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

