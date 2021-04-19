Letter: Republicans and Civil Rights

Dane Hall’s letter correctly noted that the Democratic Party once was racist and pro-slavery, while the Republican Party was the party of emancipation and civil rights. However, the Democrats belatedly saw the light, and for the last 60 years have taken over the role which the Republicans chose to abandon. Think about how much progress we could make if we had two political parties working for justice. Wouldn’t it be grand to see the Republican party return to its roots, and tap into the liberating spirit of Frederick Douglass and Thaddeus Stevens? A good start would be for Republican lawmakers to quit their voter suppression efforts.
Donald Reese
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.