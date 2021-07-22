Letter: Republicans and democracy

Jonathan Goldbergs take on Republicanism
In typical conservative speak Goldberg states without qualms that conservatives are not trying to limit democracy and of course in true Trumpian fashion blames the media for the misinformation about the supposed guardians of liberty where, in every conservative state, they are making concerted efforts to limit the voting rights of people.
Our Constitution and hallowed institutions of government are under a distinct threat from extreme conservatism to the point that when you look at most red states you see every effort to stifle any kind of bipartisan cooperation and they rule with the idea that it’s their way or the Highway and if you have an opinion “shut up”.
This in my humble mind is not what our forefathers had in mind when they set forth the path they hoped our country would take.
But Goldberg says conservatives aren’t waging war on Democracy well okay.
Larry Huff
Larry Huff
Midtown
