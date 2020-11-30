 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans and Trumpsters Are Moderates? Please!
Ms. Nordman’s letter regarding Senators Sinema and Kelly almost made me laugh. Does she consider current Republican senators, including McSally, to be moderates?

If true, their definition of moderate must include the following: 1) taking healthcare away from 20 million fellow citizens, 2) never offering a detailed healthcare plan to replace the ACA, 3) claiming the COVID-19 virus is a hoax, 4) supporting the move away from democracy and toward authoritarianism to maintain political power, and 5) a continuous long-term effort to suppress voting from groups viewed as supporting Democrats rather than appealing to those groups to gain their support. These are descriptors of current Republican Party, Trumpism, and many of their supporters.

Republicans also are not willing to reach the aisle. If you do not accept this description of your political party, then you are just as delusional as you claim Senators Sinema and Kelly are.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

