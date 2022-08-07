 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republicans and Your Future

  • Comments

I’ve impatiently worked on climate change issues for 35 years. Believe now? Not so Republicans. NOAA’s data indicate, in the last 15 years (to 2019), 156 separate billion-dollar climate disasters occurred in the U.S, costing $1.16 trillion total in damages. Republicans remain silent on suffering, costs or causes. Children grasp what’s happening, but the GOP? No action. Instead, they obstruct and fight corporations’ attempts to reduce their contributions to global catastrophe. Why? Who funds these characters? They have no party platform, yet this is our world war now and we’re losing! We desperately need Federal action. Since actions speak loudest, look what Republican tactics actually do that harken history. They divert attention from real climate and social crises to promote fear, anger toward the “other.” They inculcate press outlets with calculated lies and help to normalize violence. What are Republican objectives? Within 30 years, the planet’s conditions will be unimaginable. If you care, do your research before voting. Beware. Be aware.

People are also reading…

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News