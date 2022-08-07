Letter: Republicans and Your Future

I’ve impatiently worked on climate change issues for 35 years. Believe now? Not so Republicans. NOAA’s data indicate, in the last 15 years (to 2019), 156 separate billion-dollar climate disasters occurred in the U.S, costing $1.16 trillion total in damages. Republicans remain silent on suffering, costs or causes. Children grasp what’s happening, but the GOP? No action. Instead, they obstruct and fight corporations’ attempts to reduce their contributions to global catastrophe. Why? Who funds these characters? They have no party platform, yet this is our world war now and we’re losing! We desperately need Federal action. Since actions speak loudest, look what Republican tactics actually do that harken history. They divert attention from real climate and social crises to promote fear, anger toward the “other.” They inculcate press outlets with calculated lies and help to normalize violence. What are Republican objectives? Within 30 years, the planet’s conditions will be unimaginable. If you care, do your research before voting. Beware. Be aware.