Letter: Republicans are attacking our Constitutional rights

Our country has lost its way. We run amok in a panic as everything up is lost and everything down is sideways. Republicans who once defended the Constitution now defy the very rights given to its citizens by that very document on the claim of protecting it.
Freedoms are challenged by the right more than at any time in American history - Freedom of Religion (Mike Flynn), Freedom of the Press (Donald Trump), Right to Vote and 14th Amendment (Madison Cawthorn, Mark Finchem and Republicans across the country), Free Public Education and Democracy (Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, et al.
The Second Amendment, disputed in and by the Supreme Court since its adoption in 1791, provided a Constitutional check on Congress’ power under Article I Section 8 to organize, arm and discipline the federal militia. Intended to “protect the country from enemies, foreign and domestic,” it opened the door to a perceived right to an “individual’s right to carry and use arms for self-defense.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.