Letter: Republicans are delaying our Covid relief, and Sinema is helping

I wonder if Kyrsten Sinema is pleased that so many of her "bipartisan" Republican colleges are currently seated on the floor intently listening to 700 PAGES of the Covid relief bill being read! What a meaningful use of their time! Just the kind of thing that we as the public want our government to be doing! Heaven forbid that they would be wasting their time! The sad thing is Sinema has the power to change it by agreeing to get rid of or modify the filibuster.
Time's a-wasting, and people are hungry and dying. We elected Senator Sinema to make a difference, and it's time for her to step up.
John Eisele
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.