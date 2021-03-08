 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans are delaying our Covid relief, and Sinema is helping
View Comments

Letter: Republicans are delaying our Covid relief, and Sinema is helping

  • Comments

I wonder if Kyrsten Sinema is pleased that so many of her "bipartisan" Republican colleges are currently seated on the floor intently listening to 700 PAGES of the Covid relief bill being read! What a meaningful use of their time! Just the kind of thing that we as the public want our government to be doing! Heaven forbid that they would be wasting their time! The sad thing is Sinema has the power to change it by agreeing to get rid of or modify the filibuster.

Time's a-wasting, and people are hungry and dying. We elected Senator Sinema to make a difference, and it's time for her to step up.

John Eisele

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Letters to the Editor, March 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer says Republicans at CPAC can be forgiven for forgetting their Old Testament when they decided to put a literal golden statue of Donald Trump on display last weekend during the annual conservative-palooza

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News