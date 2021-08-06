 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans are not your saviors
View Comments

Letter: Republicans are not your saviors

  • Comments

Someone, please explain why Republican governors across the country are banning masks, disparaging the vaccine, encouraging full capacity in restaurants, bars, pubs, concerts and other entertainment locations that draw large crowds? Especially since those most likely in danger of catching the delta strain are nonvaxers - primarily Republicans - who then blame President Biden for “doing nothing against the virus,” which they are propagating.

Republicans against a woman’s right to choose (including GOP women who have probably already used this solution once in their lives) are for the death penalty, against funding education and medical care to help those very children, pro-war for other than National concerns, killing foreign children.

Nowhere does the Constitution authorize the Federal government to make criminal laws except in rare cases like treason, piracy, and counterfeiting. States make laws against murder, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, arson and trespassing. Abortion is a Constitutional right. The Federal government and States should no more make laws concerning abortion than it should issuing parking regulations in downtown Tucson.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News