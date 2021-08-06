Letter: Republicans are not your saviors

Someone, please explain why Republican governors across the country are banning masks, disparaging the vaccine, encouraging full capacity in restaurants, bars, pubs, concerts and other entertainment locations that draw large crowds? Especially since those most likely in danger of catching the delta strain are nonvaxers - primarily Republicans - who then blame President Biden for “doing nothing against the virus,” which they are propagating.
Republicans against a woman’s right to choose (including GOP women who have probably already used this solution once in their lives) are for the death penalty, against funding education and medical care to help those very children, pro-war for other than National concerns, killing foreign children.
Nowhere does the Constitution authorize the Federal government to make criminal laws except in rare cases like treason, piracy, and counterfeiting. States make laws against murder, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, arson and trespassing. Abortion is a Constitutional right. The Federal government and States should no more make laws concerning abortion than it should issuing parking regulations in downtown Tucson.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
