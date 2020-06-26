Letter: Republicans awaken!
Letter: Republicans awaken!

It may be too late, but your future is at stake. As the Current POTUS’s ratings plummet, besieged by bad news all over his doorstep and world-wide criticisms rampant, as a Republican office holder, your chances of being re-elected diminish significantly and crushing losses to your party are likely. A prudent politician would seriously consider nominating, at your convention, someone more capable than DJT of being elected.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

