Letter: Republicans continue fake audits - move on from insurrection
Letter: Republicans continue fake audits - move on from insurrection

Senate capo and Reich minister Mitch McConnell states it’s time to move past a possible January 6, 2021 insurrection commission investigation and move on “for the sake of healing.”

Yet he and Republican “made-men (and women)” in Arizona are test-driving investigations that suit their purposes, finding fraud against Pigment 45 in the November 4, 2020 elections, using highly partisan fake auditors (i.e., unemployed, homeless people). If it works, they plan to take the circus on a nationwide road tour.

If we’re moving past it, why are the attacks against democracy and dissolutioning Americans of believing in voting procedures continuing?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

