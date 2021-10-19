 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans Demonstrate a Lack of Imagination
The Republican letters to the editor have descended into an entirely predictable pattern. The letter writers paraphrase cliches from Republican websites and submit them as letters. They are therefore tiringly predictable and simple minded. "Biden is to Blame" from October 18 is a good example. The writer chooses to ignore over a century of American pernicious involvement in Central America to include, military occupation, looting by American business interests, support for right-wing dictatorships, and genocide against native American populations, culminating in Ronald Reagan's ill-advised support for rightist insurgencies. He also overlooks America's long fascination with white supremacy and discrimination against persons of Latin American descent. This long historical legacy is a more nuanced explanation for the sorry state of Central America and the resulting migration of desperate populations to the US than simply exclaiming (falsely) that "Biden created the mess at the border."

Jon Dorschner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

