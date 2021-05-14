Letter: Republicans despise cancel culture?

Once again, the Republican party shows the depth of its hypocrisy. Republicans are constantly bemoaning "cancel culture", but boy they're happy to dish it out against their own members who don't toe the line to Trump and his goon squad. Sen. Romney and Rep. Cheney had been considered solid, upstanding members of their party, but now that they won't support the Republicans' revisionist view of history, they, and a few other brave souls who have denied the Big Lie about the election, are being canceled in no uncertain terms.
Hypocrisy in the Republican party knows no bounds!
Karen Carson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.