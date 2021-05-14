 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans despise cancel culture?
View Comments

Letter: Republicans despise cancel culture?

  • Comments

Once again, the Republican party shows the depth of its hypocrisy. Republicans are constantly bemoaning "cancel culture", but boy they're happy to dish it out against their own members who don't toe the line to Trump and his goon squad. Sen. Romney and Rep. Cheney had been considered solid, upstanding members of their party, but now that they won't support the Republicans' revisionist view of history, they, and a few other brave souls who have denied the Big Lie about the election, are being canceled in no uncertain terms.

Hypocrisy in the Republican party knows no bounds!

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News