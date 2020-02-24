Letter: Republicans drooling over Bernie Sanders?

David Fitzsimmons says in his cartoon from Thursday that Republican strategists are drooling over the possibility of Bernie Sanders being the Democratic nominee. This is no doubt true, but it bears remembering that Democratic strategists felt the same way about Donald Trump being the Republican nominee in 2016. We are in a new political reality in the United States, and the old political cliches and truisms do not necessarily apply.
Greg Evans
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.