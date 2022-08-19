Letter: Republicans energized after FBI raid at Mar a Lago

I believe the FBI's unprecedented raid of former president Trump's Mar a Lago residence has energized his 70 million supporters to vote in November. Supporters view the January 6 investigation being conducted by seven Democrats and two Republican Trump haters as purely political, the hearings timed for the upcoming elections. They also believe that the investigations of him in New York and Georgia being conducted by Democrat prosecutors are politically motivated. They know that the three year "Russia collusion" investigation of Trump relating to the 2016 election was politically motivated and so was his first Impeachment done by all Democrats. Democrats have been out to destroy Trump and his family since his first announcement for running for President. His supports view the raid on his home as another politically motivated investigation done by a still corrupt USDOJ and FBI coming 90 days before the midterm elections. I believe 70 million Trump supporters are now ENERGIZED to donate, fund raise and vote for Trump endorsed Republican conservative candidates in November!