Letter: Republicans' failure to act betrays America

Forget Donald Trump. He is increasingly irrelevant. Isolated in a White House that seems more like a medieval pest house--44 staffers have fallen ill with Covid 19— he seems half crazed with rage and self pity, instructing his lawyers to file baseless lawsuits, firing high level Pentagon officials for imagined disloyalty, spewing lies about massive voter fraud, insisting that despite Biden’s more than 5 million vote lead, he, Trump, will somehow still win the election, and obstructing the Biden transition team’s access to vital national and domestic security information.
Let’s leave him to his infantile tantrums and turn our wrath on Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies in the Senate who are pretending to believe Trump’s lies. This is inexplicable and horrifying. They must demand that Trump face up to his loss and live up to his sworn oath to protect the Constitution and us during this dangerous period of transition. Their failure to act is a shameful betrayal of our country.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
