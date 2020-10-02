 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans follow their fuehrer
Following typical Republican traits of lying to the public, Lindsey Graham decided to reverse his 2016 statement that the president in power has the right to select a Supreme Court Justice. Now he says, “Use this against me…times are different.” In reality, he did not like the animosity Dems showed to Kavanaugh in his hearings.

Cory Gardner(CO) and David Perdue(GA), find themselves in the same situation, the day after Ginsburg’s death, election weeks away and a Republican president, trailing in the polls, likely to try and fill the empty Supreme Court seat.

Until president BS (bone-spurs), opposition and media rarely referred to the president’s or any elected official's falsehoods, as “LIES.” Since BS’s election, that’s changed. The more BS got away with, the more it happened. No power in the Constitution or American laws or history can stop Republicans from openly deceiving the country, with this pattern of mendacity and prevarication.

This is the COVID-20 pandemic running through Republican's right now.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

