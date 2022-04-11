 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans go off the rails

Ketanji Brown Jackson is an overwhelmingly qualified candidate for the Supreme Court, with more experience than four of the current sitting members. She has unquestionably impeccable credentials.

Here's a snapshot of the recent politcal theatre:

Cruz asked "Are babies racist"?

Blackburn asked Ketanji to define a "woman".

Tom Cotton accused the woman who has two uncles and brother in law enforcement of being soft on crime.

Hawley, in a nod to QAnon folks, said Mrs. Jackson has a "pattern of letting child pornography offenders off the hook". Her record shows otherwise.

Graham's explosive, inane tirade, included asking Ketanji to rate her faith on a scale of one to ten.

Ketanji with graceful aplomb offered specific law based answers for questions thrown at her.

Scotus is broken. With a six to three conservative majority, three women and one African American, the court is hardly a mirror image of our country. Mrs. Jackson would help change that dynamic!!

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

