Letter: Republicans have a history of political shenanigans

When Obama was elected, Mitch McConnell, minority leader of the Senate, famously stated: “Our No. 1 priority is to make this president a one-term president,” They became the “Party of NO” for eight years, blocking all progress in the country.
Excluding his refusal to even interview Merrick Garland for the vacant Supreme Court position, stones were thrown, for effect, from both sides. Yet, an agreement was still possible.
When Newt Gingrich took over the House, he said, ‘He (Bill Clinton) would never get anything passed.” Gingrich declared war on, not ‘My friends on the other side of the aisle,’ but rather ‘Democrats’ by name.
Then, the current occupant entered the Oval office. The days of Gingrich were Jello compared to the thuggish actions of this… tyrant. Somehow, he managed to dupe and hoodwink every Republican in Congress and across the country, into believing his most outrageous comments and embarrassingly defend and support them.
He has divided the country by party and race. We were right in ’16. VOTE BLUE!
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
