Letter: Republicans have officially abandoned Truth

These are some recent Republican comments to which I’d like to hear the facts. Only facts, no vague answers, or the famous “Texas Side-Step,” which has expanded over many years. The actions of today’s GOP were explained in song back in 1982.
The Big Lie - How did eight million voters and politicians, led by Nancy Pelosi, whom Republicans claim is incompetent when counting numbers, manage to pull off a “fraudulent” election across 50 states, D.C. and the Virgin Islands? What coordination that must have taken! But weak-minded everyday people, seeking answers, true; false; believable; idiotic (i.e., Tucker Carlson), believe these lies, meant only to create violence and insurrection.
Dumber-than-a-bunny Louie Gohmert claims that the late Rep. John Lewis committed the same crimes as the January 6 insurgents when they held a peaceful sit-in on June 22, 2016.
Gohmert’s student, Sen. Ron Johnson, is holding up a Federal appointee until the DOJ tells me why they aren’t investigating BLM.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
