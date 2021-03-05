 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans have short memories
Letter: Republicans have short memories

For four long years we were subjected to presidential prattle about how Democratic-led states didn’t deserve federal assistance because they were so wasteful and improperly managed. Well, looky here; Texas (a strong Republican -led state) was just subjected to an extraordinary natural event. Due to their wastefulness and poor management most of the state was without power for days, experienced over fifty deaths, and will have non-potable water for a yet indeterminate period. Sounds similar to the fires in California.

So I guess to be consistent and fair President Biden ought to have shut off federal funds from helping them recover. But what did he do? He declared a major emergency providing assistance to all those Republicans. I wonder how long it will take before they forget this humanitarian gesture and start blabbing about poorly run Democratic states again. Will they ever figure out that we are one country, not a confederation of individual, selfish feifdoms?

John Evert

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

