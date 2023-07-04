A recent writer talked of the cost to combat CO2, implying it's a foolish cost with no benefit. Our currant expenses from climate change are the increasing costs of more frequent super storms. The entire west is at risk of catastrophic wildfire over a longer fire season. Some areas can no longer find willing insurance carriers. The number and severity of extreme heat episodes is increasing, along with heat deaths. There is a serious water crises on the Colorado River already affecting agriculture. These are all current costs. These types of costs dealing with the consequences of climate change will increase dramatically in the future. Focusing only on transition costs and ignoring the cost of doing nothing is disingenuous. The longer we take to transition the higher the total cost will be. There is no long term benefit to any of us in ignoring climate change, only rising expenses to everyone. The level of CO2 is still rising.