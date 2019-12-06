The idea that it was the Ukrainians and not the Russians that meddled in the 2016 election has been proven to be false by the entire United States intelligence community. There was even a bipartisan Senate committee that concluded it was the Russians. Now our intelligence agencies have determined that not only is this narrative false, but it was started by, and is currently being promoted and spread by, Vladimir Putin and the Russians. This latest information was given to the entire Senate over the past two weeks. Yet even with all this, two Republican senators just petitioned various governmental agencies for any information they might have regarding Ukraine, the Clinton campaign and the 2016 election.
No wonder it seems like Vladimir Putin always has a smirk on his face. He must be thinking, “This is too easy.”
Douglas Maul
West side
