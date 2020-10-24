Letter: Republicans Ignore Us

The Republican Party consistently refuses to listen to the American people. They don’t listen to us when 64% of us say we want stricter gun laws. They don’t listen to us when 70% of us say we believe women should have the right to reproductive freedom and safe abortions. They don’t listen to us when 67% of us say Black lives matter and people have a right to assemble and protest. They don’t listen to us when 79% of us say “dreamers” must be allowed to remain and apply for citizenship. They don’t listen to us when 65% of us say the popular vote should replace the Electoral College. They don’t listen to us because they and their billionaire donors don’t trust the majority of the American people. They believe they know better. Show them they are wrong. Vote Democratic in this election.
Liz Callahan
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!