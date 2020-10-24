 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans Ignore Us
View Comments

Letter: Republicans Ignore Us

The Republican Party consistently refuses to listen to the American people. They don’t listen to us when 64% of us say we want stricter gun laws. They don’t listen to us when 70% of us say we believe women should have the right to reproductive freedom and safe abortions. They don’t listen to us when 67% of us say Black lives matter and people have a right to assemble and protest. They don’t listen to us when 79% of us say “dreamers” must be allowed to remain and apply for citizenship. They don’t listen to us when 65% of us say the popular vote should replace the Electoral College. They don’t listen to us because they and their billionaire donors don’t trust the majority of the American people. They believe they know better. Show them they are wrong. Vote Democratic in this election.

Liz Callahan

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News