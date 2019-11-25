Republicans complained the impeachment inquiries were behind closed doors, even though there were over 40 Republicans on those committees. Republicans complained transcripts of the inquiries were not released, Republicans asked for public testimony. Republicans asked for first-hand witnesses. All of those issues were addressed when transcripts were released, testimony was public and televised, and many first-hand witnesses testified under oath to what they saw and heard. Now Republicans like Lindsey Graham are insisting they will not read the transcripts and will not watch the public testimony because they have already made up their minds. In other words, Republicans in Congress are refusing to do their Constitutional duties. Those Republicans need to be impeached for dereliction of duty. And if Mitch McConnell is pressuring Senate Republicans to acquit Trump regardless of the evidence, then he needs to be the first Congressional Republican booted out of office.
Trillian Orfner
Vail
