Letter: Republicans latest Obamacare attack
Late this fall the Supreme Court will decide if Obamacare is history. Twenty attorneys general, including our own Attorney General Mark Bronovich, supported by the Trump administration, have petitioned to strike it down with no plan to replace it.

Obamacare provides insurance for the working poor whose employer doesn't offer a plan, people kept on part time employment and people with pre-existing conditions. And even, for example, to a young Republican retired couple who withdraw just enough from savings to keep their income low enough to qualify. They pay about ninety dollars a month for coverage.Then there's the local heiress who pays five thousand dollars a month. Few companies offer health insurance in Arizona.

If Obamacare is struck down, millions of people will have zero insurance and the heiress will pay even more. How crazy and unfair can we get in the middle of a plague?

Jane Leonard

Oro Valley

