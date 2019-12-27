Letter: Republicans missing the point

RE? Why do Republicans support 'vile' Trump? The Dec. 22 letter questions the reasons for supporting a man patently unfit to hold public office. If the Republican Party wished to honestly look at why they don't have more mass support for their plans and programs, maybe they should look at the candidates that they put forth. Misogynists, climate change deniers, flat earthers, and bigots turn off the electorate, not fiscal conservatism and less government involvement in our lives. Until the Republican Party faces up this, they will find more people choosing the Democratic Party, third parties and being an independent. We need people who will put country first and party affiliation at the bottom of any list.
Brian Johnson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.