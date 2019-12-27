Letter: Republicans missing the point
View Comments

Letter: Republicans missing the point

RE? Why do Republicans support 'vile' Trump? The Dec. 22 letter questions the reasons for supporting a man patently unfit to hold public office. If the Republican Party wished to honestly look at why they don't have more mass support for their plans and programs, maybe they should look at the candidates that they put forth. Misogynists, climate change deniers, flat earthers, and bigots turn off the electorate, not fiscal conservatism and less government involvement in our lives. Until the Republican Party faces up this, they will find more people choosing the Democratic Party, third parties and being an independent. We need people who will put country first and party affiliation at the bottom of any list.

Brian Johnson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News