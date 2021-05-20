 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans. need a dictionary to define "patriot"
Letter: Republicans. need a dictionary to define "patriot"

How much is the Godfather of Mar-a-Lago paying Republicans who blamed him for the insurrection on camera and to the media to perjure themselves and lie to those same cameras, denying they ever said those words? They will not get their money.

Today, ABC’s web page article cited a Huffpost comment by Andrew Clyde (R-Ga), saying, “Let me clear: There was no insurrection. To call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie.” It was just “a normal tourist visit,” despite a photo of Clyde holding a chair, assisting Security in defense of the House chamber and representatives. Does he protect himself during every “normal tourist visit?”

Arizona’s white nationalist, Paul Gosar, called those who broke down doors and windows to gain access to the Capitol and the Chamber, chasing representatives into hiding, “patriots,” comparing them to peaceful BLM and antifa protestors last year. Remember, last year, the Godfather sent unmarked goons with no authority to break up protestors and ‘arrest (?)’ them.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Catch the latest in Opinion

