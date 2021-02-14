 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans need to do their part
View Comments

Letter: Republicans need to do their part

  • Comments

I’ve seen letters about President Biden claiming he wants unity, but that he's not fostering an environment that actually promotes unity. Why is the burden for promoting unity solely the Democrats responsibility? What are the Republicans willing to bring to the table? After four years of dividing the country, it’s business as usual for them. A Republican member of Congress recently said, “We are still the party of Trump.” The Republican House Minority Leader went to Mara Lago to get Trump’s council and blessing. After the speech in which Marjorie Taylor Greene did not apologize for, nor distance herself from, her adherence to radical QAnon conspiracy theories, her fellow House members gave her a round of applause. She later called the Democrats “idiots” and “morons.” Bringing the country together is a bipartisan effort. The Republicans need to at least meet the Democrats halfway and make some changes. Unfortunately, it appears they are willing to do neither.

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News