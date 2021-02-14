Letter: Republicans need to do their part

I’ve seen letters about President Biden claiming he wants unity, but that he's not fostering an environment that actually promotes unity. Why is the burden for promoting unity solely the Democrats responsibility? What are the Republicans willing to bring to the table? After four years of dividing the country, it’s business as usual for them. A Republican member of Congress recently said, “We are still the party of Trump.” The Republican House Minority Leader went to Mara Lago to get Trump’s council and blessing. After the speech in which Marjorie Taylor Greene did not apologize for, nor distance herself from, her adherence to radical QAnon conspiracy theories, her fellow House members gave her a round of applause. She later called the Democrats “idiots” and “morons.” Bringing the country together is a bipartisan effort. The Republicans need to at least meet the Democrats halfway and make some changes. Unfortunately, it appears they are willing to do neither.
Douglas Maul
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.