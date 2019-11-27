Republican letter writers seem to defend Trump in several ways. First he was elected, second that what he did didn't rise to level of impeachment, the economy is doing well, or complaints about the process. The facts clearly show an attempt to have a foreign government go after a political opponent. It doesn't matter how the economy is doing or if Trump was elected. The process allows Trump to face his accusers in the Senate if impeached. These are irrelevant. The only question is did Trump's actions rise to level of impeachment.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.