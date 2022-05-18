 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans pro-life?

Are Republicans Really Pro-Life? You Decide

For decades, Republicans have been trying to overturn Roe v Wade.. It is hard to believe these attempts to rob women of autonomy over their body are happening when the majority of Americans (over 64%), want Roe v Wade to remain federal law.

Without access to a safe abortion women will die. Women will attempt unsafe and unmonitored abortions at home, bleed to death, commit suicide, or seek back-alley abortions.

Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell said that if Republicans take the Senate this midterm election, he will bring forth a bill to make abortion illegal nationwide no matter the circumstances and, if you think he is kidding, think again.

Who suffers the most by overturning Roe v Wade? Poor women and women of color. We MUST vote for candidates in Pima County, and Arizona who are committed to defending a woman’s autonomy over her body. Abortion is a choice between a woman, and her doctor, not the US Congress.

Bonnie Heidler, Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

